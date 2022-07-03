Rains Lash Jammu, Elude Kashmir As Temp Hovers Above Normal In Valley

Srinagar. Rains lashed most parts of Jammu regions and eluded Kashmir as minimum temperatures remained considerably above normal on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said Jammu district has had 62.0 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Batote 6.6 mm, Katra 4.2 mm, Bhaderwah 2.1 mm and Kathua 15.4. However, like Kashmir Valley, rains eluded Banihal and most other parts of Ramban district.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 23.6°C against 23.5°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was around 6.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 22.3°C against 21.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.6°C same as yesterday, 6.8°C above normal, while Kokernag recorded a low of 19.8°C which was 4.9°C above for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.8°C, 2.9°C above normal, while Kupwara town saw a low of 20.6°C, 5.1°C higher than usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C, 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 21.4°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 23.9°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.6°C, the official said.

“There will be a decrease in rainfall in the Jammu region. There would be partly cloudy weather in Kashmir including Yatra routes in next 24 hours,” the official said about the forecast. (GNS)

