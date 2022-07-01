Principal Secretary Higher Education visits IUST

AWANTIPORA: Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, J&K-UT on Thursday visited the Islamic University of Science and Technology for an interaction with the university faculty and officers on NEP-2020 implementation in the J&K UT. During an interactive session with deans, directors, heads of departments and deputy registrars, he said that “universities are representatives of any society and said that, “NEP rests on some important pillars, that include access, equity, equality, quality, accountability, diversity, research, and future preparedness”. He strongly advocated developing an efficient system of feedback and subjecting educational institutions to self-assessment in addition to the third-party evaluation (like NAAC, NIRF and QS) as these help to improvise the quality of education at different levels.

Talking about the preparedness of IUST in implementing NEP, Prof. Shakil Ahmed Romshoo (Vice Chancellor, IUST) said that “NEP considers teachers as an agent of change and its full implementation in the country would transform the educational landscape of the country”. He further said that “NEP implementation would have a ripple effect and would promote socio-economic transformation, change employment scenario, improve quality of human resources, advance technological innovation and preserve culture and languages in the country”.

During his to the IUST, Shri Rohit Kansal, also laid the foundation stone of the Administrative Block in presence of the Vice-Chancellor and other officers of the university. The block has built area of 3326 sq. meters, and a budget outlay of approx. 11.44 crore and is funded by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the state plan. The construction of the three-storey RCC framed structure will be completed in less than 2 years.

Briefing about the preparedness of the university vis-à-vis implementation of NEP, Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean Academic Affairs, IUST) during the interaction said that University is NEP-ready and has developed a good module for the implementation of the policy from the upcoming session.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print