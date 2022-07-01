Arrests drug peddler in Handwara

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers from Police Post Langate arrested one drug peddler during naka checking at Langate area and recovered 120 grams of Charas like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Parray son of Khalil Mohammad Parray resident of Tulwari. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 188/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation set in motion.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.