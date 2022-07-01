Night Temp Rises In Kashmir, Falls In Jammu

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Kashmir Valley and dropped in Jammu region on Friday even as weatherman has forecast possibility of light to moderate rains in next few days.

A meteorological department official said that light to moderate rain in spells, especially in morning hours was likely at scattered places of J&K, especially in Jammu region during next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 23.6°C against 22.4°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was around 7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 21.6°C against 21.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.0°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.2°C against 15.4°C on the previous night in famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag recorded a low of 19.1°C against 19.6°C on the previous night while Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.0°C against 13.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town saw a low of 21.1°C against 19.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, which received 3mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded a low of 24.1°C against 26.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was around 2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.0°C, Batote 18.5°C, Katra 22.0°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.8°C, the official said. (GNS)

