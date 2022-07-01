Two women among 4 Amarnath pilgrims injured in Ramban road mishap

Ramban: Four Amarnath pilgrims, who were on way to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, were injured in a road accident in Banihal area of Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.

An official said that a tempo vehicle carrying the pilgrims turned turtle on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sherbabi area of Banihal at around 06:00 am, resulting in injuries to four passengers.

He said that the injured were taken to SDH Banihal, where their condition is said to be stable.

The have been identified as Kundan Kumar from UP, Vinayak Gupta, Anita Gupta, and Gudiya—all residents of Chhattisgarh—(KNO)

