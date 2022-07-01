Minor girl child rescued from labour at Kulgam

KULGAM: On specific information received yesterday, a minor girl child was today rescued from child labour by officials from from ICPS and Labour Department at Kulgam.
The officials from ICPS informed that stern action against the culprit from whom the minor girl child was rescued will be initiated as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.
They also informed that the department also intimated the father of the child telephonically and was asked to attend the office of the Child Welfare Committee Kulgam to explain the factual position with regard to the case.
Now the case is before the Child Welfare Committee for inquiry and in the meanwhile the child was handed over to her father under proper undertaking as per Juvenile Justice Act, added the officials.
The general public is requested to cooperate with ICPS and Labour Department for eradicating the child labour in the district.