DDC Kulgam reviews functioning of KPDCL, I&FC Departments in the district

KULGAM: A meeting of Officers of KPDCL, Irrigation and Flood Control Departments was held today at mini secretariat here under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

At the outset, the Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Anantnag/Kulgam highlighted the damages caused by recent floods and the preparations made under flood mitigation plan.

Officers from Power sector, highlighted achievements under different schemes including Capex Budget.

Discussions were held on Deliverables, besides a wide range of issues of these departments during the meeting.

The DDC stressed upon the Officers to ensure completion of targets and achievements under the Deliverables. He emphasized upon the Executive Engineers to ensure completion of all approved works under District Capex (Area Development Grants) during the current fiscal.

Executive Engineer, Project Division Anantnag/Kulgam was directed to provide details regarding inclusion of Bagh e Wanpoh Receiving Station under PMDP, so that the matter could be taken up with PGCIL.

The DDC directed the concerned that the 10MVA Receiving Station Chambgund be completed at earliest.

While taking review of Irrigation department, the DDC instructed the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Kulgam to take-up the desilting work in each Irrigation ladh/canals immediately.

The chair directed the Executive Engineer, Flood Control Division Kulgam/Ang to submit the damage report caused by the recent flash flood.

The meeting was attended by ADC, JD Planning, ACR, SE Hydraulic Circle Anantnag/Kulgam, Ex. Engineer STD Division Kulgam/Bijbehara Ex. Engineer Irrigation Division Kulgam, Ex. Engineer Flood Control Division Kulgam, Ex. Engineer Project Division Anantnag/ Kulgam alongwith AEE, General Manager PGCIL and other concerned officers.

