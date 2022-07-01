Fake SIM card racket unearthed by police in Budgam, 3 arrested

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have busted a fake SIM card racket by arresting three persons involved in the commission of crime.

Police received specific information that, a group of PoS agents is operating in District Budgam and involved in cheating innocent people by forging their documents and using them as genuine to procure SIM cards for their personal interests and selling such SIM cards for criminal acts. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 201/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, 03 persons identified as Iqbal Hussain Khanday son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Sebdan, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Kremshore and Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Razwen areas of Budgam were arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards on fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members and themselves. Also, as a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake bank passbooks.

In order to unearth the whole module, a Special Investigation Team headed by ASP Budgam Shri Gowhar Ahmad-JKPS has been constituted to investigate the case thoroughly including terror angle and if during investigation any such evidences are found the relevant sections under ULA(P) shall be incorporated.

General public is hereby advised to remain cautious and acquire SIM cards through legal means after completing all verification processes and not to fall prey to the vested interests of SIM card scammers.

