Lt Governor flags off the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, as they set off to Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine from Jammu base camp amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

The Lt Governor prayed for the peace, prosperity and a safe spiritual journey for pilgrims on the occasion.

Marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage, the first batch of 4,890 Yatris was flagged off at around 4 in the morning from the Bhagwati Nagar- base camp for Kashmir Valley in a cavalcade of 176 light and heavy vehicles.

Pertinently, the annual Amarnath Ji Yatra is being organized after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic and extensive arrangements have been made by the UT administration for the smooth conduct of the same.

Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Sh Chander Mohan Gupta; Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta; prominent political and religious leaders and senior officers of UT administration including ADGP Jammu, Sh Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh Ramesh Kumar; DC Jammu, Ms Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Sh Rahul Yadav, besides others were present at the occasion.(GNS)

