Srinagar: A woman died due to electrocution at her home in Balpora village in South Kashmir’s Shopain district on Wednesday.

Official said that the woman was engaged in some household chore, when she received a high volt electrical shock, leading to her instant death.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Tanseema Jan wife of Fayaz Ahmad Thoker.

Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed to GNS said that a case has been registered in this regard.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print