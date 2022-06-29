J&K’s mainstream political parties get invitation from Raj Bhavan

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir’s mainstream leadership has been invited to Raj Bhavan this evening by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, sources disclosed.

Sources said that LG’s secretariat has invited heads of National Conference, Peoples Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress and other parties to Raj Bhavan at 6:00 PM.

“The agenda of the event is not known. We have received an invitation to attend a high-tea,” the invitees said

This is the first exercise by the LG Manoj Sinha to “engage” with mainstream political parties of

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has termed the invitation as mockery.

“For a meeting in the evening that is supposed to be a serious affair, the invitation is sent in the morning. What a mockery! By the way what happened to the outcome of the all parties meeting chaired by @PMOIndia in which @OfficeOfLGJandK and @HMOIndia was also present?,” chief spokesman of PDP tweeted—(KNO)

