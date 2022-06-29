Hybrid LeT militant arrested in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: A hybrid militant of LeT was arrested along with arms and ammunition near Papchan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said here.

Kashmir zone police in a Tweet informed that LeT hybrid militants identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam of Nadihal Bandipora was arrested at a checkpoint near Papchan today.

Police added that huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from his possession.

“Police & SFs arrested an LeT hybrid #terrorist Mehboob ul Inam R/O Nadihal at checkpoint near Papchan #Bandipora. His disclosure led to recovery of #incriminating materials, arms/ammn including 3 AK-rifles, 10 Magazines, 380 rounds, 2KGs IED Exp substance, 01 Chinese grenade etc,” police tweeted—(KNO)

