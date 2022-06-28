Two person killed during exchange of fire in Keran Sector, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that two persons were shot dead during exchange of fire by Army near fence at general area of India Gate- Bichu in Keran sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a statement to news agency, the police said that As reported by Army at approx 0015hrs, on 28th June some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated. On search, two individuals were found dead on own side of fence in possession of 04 AK rifles, 08 Magazines and 02 packets of narcotics whereas 02 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of fence.

The statement further stated that it is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of militants in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence.

War like store has been recovered in the operation which include AK 47 & 56 rifles – 05, AK rifle Shortgun – 01, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds – 177 rounds, Grenades- 04 and Narcotics – 2 pkts.

Case registered and investigation taken up, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print