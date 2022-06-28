Srinagar swelters in season’s hottest day as mercury shoots up in J&K

Srinagar: The mercury maintained an upward trend across Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagar recording season’s hottest day on Tuesday at 33.2°C. The summer capital of the J&K was second hottest places in the Valley after Kupwara town which recorded maximum of 33.5°C, a meteorological department official said .

Jammu recorded a maximum of 39.6°C against 39.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a maximum of 30.4°C, Batote 29.2°C, Katra 35.6°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 33.5°C, the official said.

Mainly dry weather has been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered light rains and thundershowers have been predicted by the MeT office in subsequent 48 hours. (GNS)

