Covid spike: SKIMS director advises caution, not panic

Anantnag: After a quiet couple of months, there has been a sudden spike in the number of daily Covid positive cases, in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, but experts say there is nothing to worry about, although people must exercise caution.

The spiral in the number of cases comes at a time when Kashmir valley has been receiving a record number of tourists and is also gearing up for a massive influx of Amarnath pilgrims, starting June 30.

More than 8 lakh Yatris are scheduled to visit Amarnath cave in the upper reaches of Pahalgam this year, after a hiatus of almost three years.

A senior official in the administration, privy to the numbers on Covid, said that the daily infections had dropped to single digits last month and were still so at the beginning of this month.

“By the middle of June, the daily cases went into double digits but were still negligible,” the official said. “But the last few days have been a little worrying, given a sudden increase in the infections.”

Data shows that the number of daily infections has been over 50 for three consecutive days now. “From 38 infections on June 23, the number went to 54 on June 24. The infections on the next two days were 65 and 56,” the official said. “The numbers are not threatening, but are worrying for sure.”

The official said that the numbers were especially worrying given the fact that there is going to be large tourist footfall from outside the valley in the coming days. “We need to be at our vigilant best,” the official said.

What makes these numbers substantial is the fact that a considerably lower number of daily tests are being carried out right now, as compared to the time at the peak of the third wave.

Also, four people have died due to Covid infection between June 4 and June 26. “Jammu division has reported three of these four deaths, while only one person has died in Kashmir division,” the official said, adding, “The good part is that there is negligible hospitalisation.”

At present, there are 321 active positive cases in the UT, 212 of them in Jammu division and only 109 in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, Director SKIMS Dr Parvez Koul has said that the situation is not one to panic about, but to take caution more seriously.

“Lowering guard and not abiding by the Covid protocol can worsen the situation,” Koul has said in a press release. “Face masks should be worn religiously and we should ensure the hygiene of the hands by washing them frequently.”

