Kulgam encounter:One militant killed, ops on

Kulgam: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Trubji in Nowpora-Kharpora hamlet of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during exchange of fire one militant has been killed while as operation is on in the area—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print