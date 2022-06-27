Intruder shot dead along IB in R S Pura: BSF

Jammu: Border Security Forces on Monday claimed to have shot dead an intruder along the International Border in R S Pura sector in Jammu division.

According to a statement PRO BSF Jammu said that today morning at about 1210 hours alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in general area of BOP Baquarpur.

The statement reads that the domination party in night noticed a person coming from Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. “Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence. Left with no option, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing.”

It added that early morning the search party checked the area and found the body of the intruder very close to the fence.

The statement added that nothing has been recovered from him and body was being handed over to Police for further disposal—(KNO)

