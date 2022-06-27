*Handwara: Body of Teenage Boy Drowned in Pond Retrieved*

Murtaza Mushtaq

Srinagar: Body of the 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Rajwar Handwara of Kupwara district was retrieved this morning.

Altaf Ahmad Tanchi, son of Mohammad Shafi Tanchi, resident of Bowen Watsar drowned in a pond while taking bath yesterday afternoon. The other boys accompanying him raised an alarm following which police and locals assisted by army’s 21 RR started a rescue operation at the site, however no trace of the drowned boy was found till late evening.

A team of SDRF joined the rescue operation this morning, leading to the retrieval of the body. (GNS)

