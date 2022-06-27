Elaborate security, other arrangements put in place for peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that there was no need to worry as elaborate security and other arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra, slated to commence from June 30.

Talking to reporters said Sinha said that special arrangements have been put in place for the annual pilgrimage and “we have tried our best to ensure best possible arrangements and we expect a peaceful and smooth conduct of Yatra with the support of the people.”

Sinha further stated that the pilgrimage is not confined to religious practice only, but it also helps to push the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the past couple of years when Amarnath yatra was suspended, lakhs of families suffered badly as they were able to earn livelihood from it. The people from both the regions are ready to welcome the yatris,” he said.

He added that there is no need to worry about the security related issues, as the security forces are alert and all arrangements have been put in place—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print