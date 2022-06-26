Police arrest drug peddler in Budgam, seizes psychotropic substance

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar have arrested three pickpockets in Srinagar and recovered stolen cash and documents from their possession.
Police Post Hazratbal received a written complaint from Sarfraz Ahmad Haroon son of Nazir Ahmad Haroon resident of Dhobhigat Hazratbal to the effect that some pickpockets had stolen his cash and some essential documents.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR 85/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Nigeen and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, investigating team by using all available means were able to arrest three pickpockets who have been identified as Bilal Ahmed Panoo son of Gh Mohd Panoo resident of Palhalan Pattan, Fidah Ahmad Khanday son of Gh Mohd Khanday resident of Parihaspora Pattan and Bilal Ahmed Sofi son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi resident of Dal Colony Bemina.
Stolen cash and documents have also been recovered from their possession.