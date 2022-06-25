New Aadhaar Seva Kendra begins operations in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Srinagar, J&K for the convenience of the residents to enrol and update the Aadhar details.

The centre was inaugurated by Deputy Director General (DDG), UIDAI, Regional Office Chandigarh Ms. Bhawna, Garg in presence of Secretary Information Technology, Jammu & Kashmir Prerna Puri, and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mr. Mohammad Aijaz.

On the occasion Garg said that ASK Srinagar offers a single stop destination for Aadhaar new enrolment and updation of demographic and biometric services to the residents at UIDAI approved rates.

She said that UIDAI is continuously making efforts to increase accessibility of Aadhaar services and the residents of Srinagar and surrounding areas can now conveniently avail Aadhaar services at the newly opened centre.

ASK Srinagar offers a comfortable environment to residents and is open for all seven days in a week from 9:30 AM to 5.30 PM. It offers an online appointment system facility available where any resident can book an appointment online. The residents can make the payment at ‘Cash Counter’ available at the ASK or make online payment at the time of booking online appointment from UIDAI website, ASK officials informed.

The centre has a capacity to serve 500 residents in a day and has a seating capacity of 50 persons at any given time in a day. The ASK centre has special provisions to serve the elderly and specially-abled persons. The centre is provided with CCTV facilities and has a token management system for serving the residents.

Residents are required to bring the original documents for enrolment or to update the details. List of acceptable documents are available on the UIDAI website. The services including change or updating name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email, photograph and fingerprints can be availed by visiting the centre at Ground Floor, NB House, Commercial Complex, Exchange Road, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

