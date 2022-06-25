SKUAST-Jammu to hold 7th Convocation from Sunday

JAMMU: The seventh convocation of SKUAST-Jammu has been scheduled to be held from 26th of June to 28th June 2022 here at Baba Jitto Auditorium, SKUAST-Jammu, Chatha.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will be the Chief Guest on the Occasion and will award degrees and medals in august presence of LG J&K UT and Chancellor SKUAST Jammu Manoj Sinha.

This is the first time in the history of SKUAST-Jammu that convocation will be held for three days covering Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture, Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture and presentations about academic, research and extension activities of various divisions during the first day. During the second day of convocation, Vice Chancellor’s gold medal awards will be conferred to Best students of the university in graduation, postgraduate and doctorate programmes. Alumni meet will also the part of the second day of convocation.

On 28th of June 2022, the Chief Guest will address the Convocation and 1305 award degrees and medals to pass outs between 01 March 2018 to 31st May 2022. The detailed information about the award of degrees and medals include Award of Honoris Causa (02), Ph.D. Degrees to 181 students, M.Sc. Agri and Allied Sciences Degrees to 305 students, M.V.Sc. 103 students), M.Sc. Basic Sciences Degrees to 28 students, B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture & B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology Degrees to 421 students, B.V.Sc. & A.H. to 265 students, Merit Certificates will also be awarded to 283 meritorious students. Four Gold medals each will be awarded to B.Sc.(Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology and B.V.Sc. &A.H. whereas 02medals for M.Sc. Vegetable Sciences degree holders.

Vice Chancellor Prof. J P Sharma while briefing to the media persons said that the convocation ceremony is a special day in the academic life of students as after years of hard work and dedication, they get their hard earned education degrees.

The Vice Chancellor added that the academic excellence and reputation of any University depends on the quality of education. So the much awaited convocation ceremony is a living proof of the quality of education that has been imparted to the students. In 2022, the University received ‘Grade A’ accreditation from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). SKUAST-Jammu is a multi-campus university.

Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu while highlighting the achievements of SKUAST-Jammu added that SKUAST-Jammu was sanctioned an educational grant for theInstitutional Development Plan (IDP) under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). The grant has provided a great opportunity to SKUAST-Jammu to build on its teaching performance and enhance the research effectiveness of the faculty and prepare the agriculture students to meet the upcoming challenges as scientists, entrepreneurs and solution makers for the society with better future prospects and jobs for themselves. University is also blessed to have an Agribusiness Incubation Centre sanctioned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India for incubating and developing start-ups. Graduated students are having a great opportunity within the University campus to receive grant-in-aid for establishing their start-up by pitching their innovative idea.

The Vice Chancellor added that two KVKs each at Kishtwar and Ramban are also functionalized for the welfare of the farming community. He further said that three community Radio stations have been sanctioned one each for Samba, Reasi and Jammu district for the dissemination of improved agricultural technologies among farmers. He said that the university has started one Kissan call centre for providing on the spot solutions to the problem of farmers.

He said that the university has incubated 52 start-ups and is committed to develop more. At present 93 research projects amounting to Rs. 71.28 crore are in operation in the University funded by 25 funding agencies mainly ICAR,DBT,DST,NABARD etc. In 2021, 66 students qualified NET. Students have been selected through campus placement during the past few years in companies such as IFFCO, ICICI, IDBI bank, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ldt. (AMUL), Cropdata Technology Private Limited etc.

The University has signed 24 working memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with public and private organizations such as National Cooperative Development Corporation, New Delhi;Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Vietnam; ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Indore; Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi;Kissan Gurukul, ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Shimla; ICAR–Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora; SKUAST- Kashmir. Etc.

Prof. Sharma also talked about 21 recent released varieties (2020-21) which include three Basmati game changer varieties namely Jammu Basmati-118, Jammu Basmati-123 and Jammu Basmati-138 with yield advantage of 25-35%; displaying a major economic booster for the Basmati growers. 09 new varieties released during this year includes Wheat (JAUW-672), Maize (SJPC-01), Rapeseed and Mustard (JM 13-5), Rapeseed and Gobi Sarson (JGS 12-3), Moong (JAUM-0936), Rajmash (BR-39), Walnut (SJPW-1, JWSP-06), Lemon (SEL-1001).

He added that Post Graduate programmes in the discipline of Seed Technology and Fisheries are also started in SKUAST-Jammu. Prof. Sharma said that teaching, research and extension are the three mandates of University progressing simultaneously to focus on demonstration of the transferable technologies developed by the university to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in the Jammu region.

Prof. Sharma also informed that Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Dr. P. L. Gautam, Pro-Chancellor, Career Point University, Hamirpur (H.P) while Dr. A. K. Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, DUVASU, Mathura will deliver the Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture. Prof S K Gupta Registrar, Prof Pardeep Wali, Director Research, Professor Rakesh Nanda, Director Education, Prof S K Gupta, Director Extension, Dean FBSc Dr SEH Rizvi, Dr M S Bhadwal Dean FVSc &AH, Dr A K Mondal, Dean FoA, other statutory officers, Dr Bharat Bhushan Joint Registrar (Academics) and members of media cell including Dr Amrish Vaid, Dr Punit Choudhary, Dr Anil Bhat of SKUAST Jammu were also present on the occasion.

