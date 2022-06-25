Four arrested in narco-militancy funding module: Police

Srinagar: Police along with security forces busted a narco-militancy funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba by arresting four militant associates, police said.

They were identified as Younis Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Waza and Mehboob Ahmed son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Arigam Khansahib and Muzaffar Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Parnewa Khansahib.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in providing logistic support to LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active militant and militancy operatives of the outfit.

“Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the militants,” it said in a statement.

Moreover, five vehicles including Wagon-R JK16A-5491, Alto-800 JK13G-2360, Alto-800 JK04G-0524, Tata Mobile JK12A-3618 and Yamaha Motorbike JK01AH-8994 were seized which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active militant or handlers as and when the money/payment was required by the militants, police added.

Besides, incriminating material of LeT, explosive substance including three grenades, two AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 116/ 2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress.

