Elderly man, missing since yesterday, found dead in Bandipora’s Naidkhai

Bandipora: Body of an elderly man, who was missing since yesterday, was recovered from river Jehlum near Naidkhai Bridge in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday afternoon .

Official said that some locals spotted the body near the bridge in river Jehlum and subsequently informed the concerned police station about it.

They said that later, a police party rushed to the spot and took the body into their possession.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Qadir Hurra of Hurrah Mohalla locality of Naidkhai and was missing since yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the matter and have started inquest proceedings in this regard—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print