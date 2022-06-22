India’s Next President: Draupadi Murmu is NDA candidate against Oppn’s Yashwant

New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand, has been named as the BJP’s choice for the post of President. Murmu, a tribal from Odisha, will be pitted against former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been named as the opposition candidate.
If elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.
Murmu’s name was announced after the BJP parliamentary board met this evening to take a final call on the Presidential candidate. The board had discussed 20 names for the post and it was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal and a woman, said BJP Chief JP Nadda.
Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha was picked as the consensus candidate of the non-BJP parties. His name came up after three earlier opposition picks – Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and former Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi declined the offer to stand.
Elections to choose the next President will be held on July 18, the counting on July 21. The new President will take oath on July 25, the Election Commission has said.
Agencies
