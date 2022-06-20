Northern Army Commander on 4-day visit to Ladakh to review operational preparedness

Leh: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday arrived in Leh on a four-day long visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops in the union territory, officials said.

He is also scheduled to visit Siachen sector, the world’s highest battlefield.

Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived in Leh and was received by commanders of corps and the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

He is on a four-day visit to Ladakh sector to review operational preparedness, training, progress of induction of modern weapon systems, equipment and logistics assets, officials said.

