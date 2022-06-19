Prophet Mohammad (SAW) dearer to every Muslim than his life: Abdullah

Srinagar: Prophet Mohammad is dearer to every Muslim than his life and possessions, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday, amidst a controversy over certain remarks of two BJP leaders who have since been removed from party positions.

Abdullah offered the Friday congregational prayers at the Dargah Hazratbal here.

Interacting with people there, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the Prophet is dearer to every Muslim than his life and possessions.

“The central human figure in Islam, Allah’s last Messenger, had a personality like none other. No one can ever be as perfect as him but we all must strive to follow his revered, holy footsteps,” he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region.

He also prayed for the return of healthier times to the world and other bountiful provisions from the almighty. PTI

