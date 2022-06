Srinagar: A Pakistani militant affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba has been killed, while as two to three militants along with arrested militant are trapped in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, officials said.

On behalf of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “Killed militant has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with outfit LeT. 2-3 more militants alongwith arrested militant trapped in ongoing encounter,”.(GNS)

