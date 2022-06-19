Rains Continue To Lash J&K, Bring Mercury Down Below Normal

Srinagar: Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir and brought down minimum temperature on Sunday.

A meteorological official here said that Srinagar received 16.9mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 12.6°C against 15.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.2°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital which received 0.1mm of rain overnight.

Qazigund had 23.4 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 10.0°C against 13.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told Global News Service.

Pahalgam received 15.9mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 26.4 mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.1°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. It was 4.0°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg received 36.8 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 3.5°C against 6.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 9.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.8 °C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 3.4 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 11.5°C against 12.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu received 21.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 19.7°C against 24.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 5.8°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 32.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.6°C; Batote had 44.4 mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.3°C; Katra received 30.8mm of rain and low of 18.2°C while Bhadarwah received 19.4 mm of rain and had a minimum of 10.0°C, the official said.

Weatherman has predicted “erratic weather” with intermittent rain or snow over higher reaches and passes etc in Jammu and Kashmir till June 21.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent rain/snow over higher reaches, passes etc from today till June 21st and improvement thereafter,” the official said.

In view of the forecast, the meteorological department has asked farmers to avoid spray in orchards till June 22. “Rain may lead to shooting stones in vulnerable areas. Watch and drive carefully,” the official said. (GNS)

