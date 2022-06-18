MeT Predicts Erratic Weather With Possibility Of Intermittent Rain, Snowfall In J&K Till June 21

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday predicted “erratic weather” with intermittent rain or snow over higher reaches and passes etc in Jammu and Kashmir till June 21.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent rain/snow over higher reaches, passes etc from today till June 21st and improvement thereafter,” an official of the meteorological department said.

In view of the forecast, the meteorological department has asked farmers to avoid spray in orchards till June 22. “Rain may lead to shooting stones in vulnerable area. Watch and drive carefully,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.1°C same as on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital which received 0.1mm of rain overnight.

Qazigund had 2.2mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 0830 today and recorded a low of 13.0°C against 13.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told Global News Service.

Pahalgam received 22.0 mm of the rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 10.4°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 3.8mm of rain during the 24 hours and recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.3°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg received 3.2mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.7°C on the previous night, the official said. While 9.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 6.0mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 12.5°C against 12.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.4°C against 21.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 1.1°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote recorded a low of 16.6°C, Katra 22.6°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 15.6°C, the official said. (GNS)

