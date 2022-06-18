Four houses gutted in fire in Anantnag

Anantnag: At least four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in Shirpora area of Anantnag district last night.

Report said that a massive fire break out in a residential house in Shirpora Anantnag, which later spread to other nearby houses.

They said that in the incident four residential houses were gutted which belonged to Nisar Ahmad Sofi , Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Mohammad Sofi Sons of Mohammad Shaban Sofi and Sitara Banoo wife of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir.

Meanwhile, local residents appealed district administration to provide compensation to the effected families.(GNS)

