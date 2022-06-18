Explosive device detected, diffused on Baramulla-Handwara highway

Baramulla: Security forces on Saturday morning detected and diffused an explosive object along Baramulla-Handwara highway in Ganapora area of Langate, officials said.

Soon after the suspicious device was detected, police rushed to the spot and subsequently called a bomb disposal squad (BDS),” the officials said.

“Later BDS team of army’s 30-RR blasted the suspicious object at about 0923 hrs without causing any damage and the traffic movement which was suspended on the highway as a precautionary measure has been restored as well,” they said.

Last week, an IED was destroyed on Baramulla-Srinagar highway after it was found planted on roadside—(KNO)

