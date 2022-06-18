Bullet riddled body of Police official found in Pampore

Pampore: A bullet riddled body of police sub inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that body of police sub inspector was spotted in paddy fields of his native village in Samboora Pampore and accordingly police rushed to the spot and took body into their custody.

He was identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ab Gani Mir resident of Samboora Pampore who was posted as OSI at 23 Bn IRP at Lethpora Pampore, he added

He further added that one wound of bullet like mark was found near his heart and police has started investigation in this regard—(KNO)

