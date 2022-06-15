DHSK observes World Blood Donor Day across Kashmir hospitals

SRINAGAR: The directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Tuesday observed World Blood Donor Day across Kashmir hospitals and special blood donations were also organized at many places.

In his message, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that World Blood Donor Day reaffirms the importance of blood donation in saving lives of people who are in dire need of blood.

While highlighting the importance of blood in emergencies, Dr M A Rather appealed to people to actively participate in blood donation camps to avoid any tragedy with the patients.

“Blood donation has several health benefits for donors and they are screened for five diseases. In addition, blood donation gives mental satisfaction to the donors and they feel good. Several lives are saved due to the donated blood in hospitals,” the director said.

“People should come forward and donate blood to save the lives in emergencies,” Dr MA Rather said. He thanked the blood donors and volunteers saying that blood donation is an act of worship.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir in collaboration with J&K State Aids Control Society (J&KSACS) held blood donation camps across Kashmir hospitals.

The blood donation camps were participated by Chief Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers and people were given awareness about the benefits of the blood donation.

The theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.’

The day is observed across the world on June 14 to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

