DC Kishtwar reviews arrangements for celebration of Urs Shah Farid-ud-Din Sahib

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma today reviewed the arrangements for celebration of Urs Shah Farid-Ud-Din Sahib scheduled for June 20, 21, 2022 in district Kishtwar, here at a meeting of concerned officers.

President Municipal Council Kishtwar, Sajjad Ahmed Najjar, ADDC, Sham Lal, Joint Director Planning Mohd. Iqbal, ACR, Varunjeet Charak, Administrator J&K Waqf Board Kishtwar (ACP) Zakir Hussain Wani besides concerned District Officers and Sajada Nasheens of both Ziyarats attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the arrangements like accommodation, power & water supply, firewood, ration, LPG, Sanitation, Security, Medical care, transportation, fire tender and traffic management.

DC directed Executive Engineer PHE Division Kishtwar to ensure availability of sufficient drinking water for devotees/Ziareens at the shrines of Astan Bala, Astan Pian and other places besides to make available the water tankers at said places.

CEO KDA and EO Municipality were also directed to ensure proper cleanliness of both the shrines and lime lining of the roads leading to the shrines.

Further, ARTO, DTI, SHO and manager bus stand were directed to devise a proper transport plan viz. arrangement of additional buses for smooth to and fro movement of pilgrims, management of Traffic and Parking of vehicles.

Executive Engineer JPDCL Kishtwar was directed to ensure un-interrupted Power Supply at both the shrines and places of stay of Ziareens besides also directed to keep one genset available at Astan Bala.

The DC also directed health authorities for establishing first aid camp and ensuring basic medical facilities at both the shrines besides directed that face masks and sanitizers shall be made available at both the places.

Various other arrangements were also discussed in the meeting which includes temporary toilets, parking facility of passenger vehicles, establishment of control room and installation of Public Address System.

It was also given out in the meeting that Administrator J&K Waqf Board Kishtwar (ACP) shall be the Nodal Officer for implementation of decisions and directions besides he will issue the necessary permissions for installing stalls at specific locations.

