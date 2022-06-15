CUK remembers Prof Nadeem holds, lecture

Ganderbal: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), remembered, Prof. N.A. Nadeem on his second death anniversary and organized Prof. N.A. Nadeem memorial lecture in Green Campus here.

Former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, in his keynote address observed that, “Prof. Nadeem was a great teacher and researcher who left a legacy of scores of learned scholars, teachers and students. He was always ready to help students coming from diverse and underprivileged backgrounds. His contribution in Education and Teacher Education is getting surfaced through newspaper articles published by his students”. He revealed that, “Prof. Nadeem did everything he could for CUK in various capacities”.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, in his tribute said, “Prof. Nadeem was an embodiment of humbleness, humility and diligence. He was very organized and focused in his line of work and used to think differently and innovatively. He was gifted with an analytical bent of mind and used to see problems from different perspectives and come up with practical solutions.”

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his remarks, said, “Prof. Nadeem was instrumental in the preparation of SSR for NAAC accreditation and Design Innovation Centre (DIC) was his brainchild”. Prof. Zargar described him as a “Man of Future” with special reference to his vision on higher education for the country at large. Finally, he said, “Prof. Nadeem was the owner of more virtues and attitude of empathy was getting reflected in his interaction with the society in general”.

Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikha, described Prof. Nadeem as “a silent worker who used to do maximum work in minimum possible time.” “He was a man with a lot of caliber and confidence. He was the embodiment of great virtues.”

Consultant Academics, Prof. Parveen Pandit, in her tribute said, “Prof. Nadeem was instrumental in shaping my career with special reference to my entry into the world of teacher preparation and education.”

Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, welcomed all the dignitaries and other participants of this event.

Asst Prof. Dr. Gawhar Bhat conducted the programme while as Sr. Professor, Prof. Nighat Basu, proposed the vote of thanks Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Asst. Professor, was the programme rapporteur.

