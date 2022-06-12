One dies, three injured in two separate accidents in Pampore

AWANTIPORA: A 80 year old man was killed in a road mishap on the Srinagar -Jammu highway near Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar (80) son in law of Ghulam Qadir Dar, resident of Khunibugh Lethpora, police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The accident occurred when Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din was crossing the road after being hit by Truck bearing registration number JK02R-0595 at Khunibugh Lethpora, resulting in his on spot death.
He said that a police party immediately rushed the spot and shifted body Sub district hospital Pampore for medical facilities.
After the incident, the driver of the truck was arrested and vehicle involved in the accident seized.
After medical formalities, the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites while a case in this connection was registered at police station Awantipora and further investigation started,” the official added.
Meanwhile, in another accident, three of a family members were injured when their Alto car driven by Zahoor Ahmad Dar, resident of Lariyar Tral turned turtle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Barsoo area of Awantipora, resulting injuries of his wife and two sons.
The injured were identified as Tasleema wife of Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Zaffar Ahmad Dar and Zubair Ahmad Dar.
Police Awantipora immediately shifted all the injured persons to Primary Health Centre Awantipora for treatment.