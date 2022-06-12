LG visits Kulgam: Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential School; Lays Foundation Stone for a New Tribal Youth Hostel

KULGAM: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School and laid foundation stone for a new Tribal Youth Hostel at Kulgam.

On the recent spate of Target Killings in Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that there can be no sustainable development and prosperity without peace.

The Lt Governor further said that the Society as a whole must condemn the targeted killings of innocent people. A female teacher who played a key role in shaping young lives was killed. If society doesn’t condemn such act then we are failing the humanity, he added.

Noting that every effort is being made to free people of J&K from the shackles of terrorism, the Lt Governor observed that the Administration has a policy of not touching the innocent and not sparing the culprits. Targeted killings are aimed at provoking security forces but I assure the people that no action will be taken against any innocent, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor inaugurated the District Civil Services Library cum Reading Room on the occasion.

The Lt Governor said that projects worth Rs. 39.79 Crore under various tribal schemes are being implemented in Kulgam for upliftment of Tribal community.

The Lt Governor highlighted the government’s efforts in empowering all the sections of the society, especially those who were neglected for decades, and making them key partners in J&K’s development journey.

In the last 21 months, we have set in motion a growth process that will be able to eliminate issues like poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in the years to come and turn the weaker section into the wheels of national progress, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor noted that Cluster Tribal Model Village, livelihood units, infrastructure projects, access to healthcare through new mobile medical units, tribal sub-centres and various other path-breaking initiatives are giving a ray of hope to this disadvantaged section of society.

Our efforts at making the tribal youth more skilled and capable are going to be the biggest driver of inclusive growth in the future. We are in the process of designing several new schemes. In the long run as tribal community catch up their social indicators, we will ensure that no one is left behind, the Lt Governor said.

Citing the achievement of Kulgam’s Tanveer Khan, second rank holder in Indian Economic Service (IES), the Lt Governor said the administration would provide the facilities and resources needed to nurture such talents in every household of the Tribal community.

The Lt Governor said that the UT administration decided a year ago to instill confidence in the tribal youth by creating avenues for their training and skilling in all modern professions so that they can become an integral part of the changing economic-social system of the world.

Today 800 youths of tribal community are being trained in various vocational programs. The Tribal Department has started the ‘Wings to Fly’ program for the tribal youth to train them to be pilots, cabin crew and ground staff at the airports, he added.

In the last financial year a record Rs 31.12 crore was earmarked for scholarships of tribal children and in this financial year it has been increased to Rs 45 crore, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said that new hostels, smart schools and other livelihood generation programmes and initiatives such as the establishment of Van Dhan Kendras, Tourist Village Network and Mini Sheep Farms will open new vistas of opportunities for the tribal youth.

The Lt Governor also expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving top priority to the rights of tribal people and implementing the Forest Rights Act in J&K, besides starting various schemes like PM Van Dhan Yojna, SHGs, Model Cluster villages, Smarts Schools for tribal areas, and other such initiatives to ensure social-economic upliftment of the Tribal community.

The political reservation for the Tribal community being implemented after decades will prove to be an important step towards social equality and making the tribal community politically empowered, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor directed the Tribal Affairs department to ensure that maximum benefit of these schemes reaches the youth of the Tribal community.

Sh Mohd Afzal Parrey, DDC Chairperson Kulgam, expressed gratitude towards the UT Government for the dedicated efforts for the welfare of the people. He also apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor interacted with the people present on the occasion and took stock of their issues and concerns. Members of the Tribal community also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured that all the demands projected before him would be taken up with concerned quarters of UT administration for appropriate action based on merit.

The Eklavya Model School inaugurated today has been constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, besides Rs 5 crore has been allotted for additional infrastructure and Rs 5.23 crore will be given per year for its maintenance and operation i.e. Rs 1.09 lakh per student will be borne by the government. The administration is also considering a proposal to set up a similar Eklavya Model Residential School at Devsar in Kulgam, it was informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, highlighted various initiatives taken for the welfare of the members of the tribal community of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, briefed about the projects and informed that 480 boys and girls will be provided quality education in the Eklavya Model Residential School. He further informed that 5 smart schools for the tribal children have also become operational in Kulgam.

The Lt Governor also inspected departmental stalls and handed over PMAY-G Greh Pravesh benefits to beneficiaries and sports kits to local youth to mark the occasion.

Earlier, after inaugurating the Eklavya Model Residential School, the Lt Governor took round of the school and inspected the facilities being made available to the students. Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; DDC Vice-Chairperson, PRI members, tribal leaders, and a large number of people from all walks of life, besides senior officers of police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

