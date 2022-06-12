JKASW Organizes “inter cluster cultural program at Hajin

Hajin: The Jammu and Kashmir association of social workers (JKASW) a leading child rights organisation of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday organised a intercluster cultural program at BDO office, Hajin.
Around 150 adolescent girls and their parents from different villages of Hajin block and intervention areas of JKASW’s took an active part in the event.
JKASW works for providing safe spaces for adolescents girls through community based adolescent girls resource centres, who belong to marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Its outreach programs are designed to provide meaningful interaction and help those adolescent girls who need it most. The event was designed and hosted to provide an opportunity for adolescent girls to display their hidden talents. The highlight of the event was adolescent girls showcased their talents through skits, puppet show, and cultural activities highlighting adolescent specific issues, views, expressions, opinions, dreams and triumphs.
The program saw a huge gathering of ICDS supervisors, PRI’s community heads, parents and Adolescent Girls. Besides these, prominent government Officials- ZEO Hajin, , BDC Hajin, DMHP Bandipora, who applauded the efforts of JKASW and their work on child rights.
The participants also applauded the efforts of JKASW to give adolescent girls a larger platform who put forward their views and opinions and were of the view that such programs shall be held regularly where girl’s themselves highlights the issue they face on day to day basis.