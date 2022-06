Srinagar: A wild bear was electrocuted to death in Cheshmashahi area of Srinagar on Saturday late night.

Official sources said that a wild bear was killed by electric shock when it climbed a utility pole in outdoor yard on 33KV line in Cheshmashahi area of Srinagar.

They said that the Wild life department officials reached the spot and took the bear into their custody—(KNO)

