Vehicles Without HSRP To Be Seized After June 15: Police

Srinagar : Police on Saturday gave ‘final reminder’ regarding affixation of mandatory High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by June 15.

“This is Final Reminder by Transport/Police/Traffic departments. Mandatory Affixation of HSRP to be done by 15th June 2022 on all vehicles,” police said in a statement, adding, “Failing this all such Vehicles Without HSRP Shall be Seized & RC may also be recommended for Suspension.”

Earlier this week, the Motor Vehicle Department also issued Public Notice drawing the attention of the vehicle owners, whose vehicles have not been affixed with the HSRP, to get their vehicles affixed with HSRP failing which the defaulting vehicles would be seized by the authorities from June 15 and the onus will lie on the owners. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print