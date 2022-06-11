Authorities say process on to identify people behind communal tension in Jammu’s Chenab valley

Bhaderwah/Jammu,: Advising people to avoid irresponsible comments on social media, a senior government official on Saturday said strict action as per law will be taken against the people who stoke communal tension in Jammu region’s Chenab valley leading to the imposition of curfew and restrictions to maintain peace.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar also said efforts are on to restore complete peace in the region with the cooperation of the public.

Kumar, along with Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, visited the curfew-bound areas of Doda and Kishtwar for the second day in running to take stock of the situation.

Restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure in Doda and Kishtwar, especially in Bhaderwah following certain social media comments and posts (that created tension). The situation is well under control and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere, Kumar told reporters in Bhaderwah town.

He said police have registered FIRs based on various complaints and the identification process of the accused is on. Strict action as per law will be taken against all those involved (in creating communal tension.

Urging the people to maintain communal harmony, he advised them to avoid irresponsible comments on social media.

Kumar said the situation in the entire Chenab valley region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban district is fully under control.

There was no major stone pelting incident reported from anywhere. We are holding talks with representatives of the people and are hopeful of restoration of normalcy within the shortest possible time, he said.

The additional director general of police said they had talks with public representatives who made certain suggestions to bring back normalcy.

We will have complete normalcy within a day or two with cooperation of the public, Singh said, adding directions have already been passed to allow patients reach hospitals and students appear in board examinations. Medical shops are also functioning normally, he said.

