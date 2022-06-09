Shopian Bags Three Awards in MCH Conclave at SKICC

SHOPIAN: The District Shopian has bagged three Awards for best performance in different indicators of health sectors for CHC Keller, PHC Sedow and PHC Hermain in the Union Territory in the two days MCH Conclave held at SKICC Srinagar.
The District was adjudged as the best District for disbursing 100% JSY among the beneficiaries in the financial year 2021-22.
The best External Assessor award was given to Block Medical Officer, Shopian under KAYAKALP.
The Deputy Commissioner Shopian congratulated the Health Department for bagging the awards and bringing laurels to the district.
He said the award is an acknowledgment to the best performance by the District on different indicators of health and shall further motivate us to work exceptionally well in other fields also.