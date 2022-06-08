SKUAST Faculty of Forestry Ganderbal along with Panchayats holds Mega Cleanliness Drive

SRINAGAR: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama- Watlar, Ganderbal, SKUAST-K in collaboration with Village Panchayats viz Benhama, Watlar and Manigam ,district Ganderbal today on 7th of June, 2022 organised a daylong Mega Cleanliness Drive/rally to commemorate Environment day-2022. The Drive/Rally was headed by Prof. S.A. Gangoo- Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof. P.A.Khan- HoD FBT (FoF), Prof. M.A.Islam- HoD FRM (FoF), Dr. Syed Naseem Geelani, HoD SBS and SWO (FoF). In the beginning of the event, Dr. Sabeena Nabi, Member Secretary of the programme and Dr. Murtaza Mushtaq gave a brief account of the importance of cleanliness and clean environment and other natural resources. Sarpanchs from Benhama and Watlar Mr. Ghulam Nabi Munshi and Zahoor Ahmad Rather also addressed the gathering and discussed the issues causing environmental degradation. Door to Door Awareness Campaign was conducted about conservation of water bodies and clean environment. Students of Faculty of Forestry and students from various nearby Schools and local people were also involved in the drive.

Prof. Sajad A Gangoo while addressing the participants said that we should take pledge to save our environment and forests; it will in turn save our future and the theme “only one Earth”. A rally was organized and students and participants raised slogans, Save Environment, Save Forests, Keep Water bodies clean. All the garbage in and around the Watlar canal was cleaned from plastic waste. People happily joined in the drive and took pledge that they will not throw garbage and other waste in the canal. The event successfully ended with a conclusion of Sustainable Use of natural resources for sustaining the Life on mother earth. From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity is the foundation upon which we can build our future. Dr Javed A Mugloo extended formal vote of thanks to the august gathering with a pledge to sustainable use of nature and natural resources. The Program was in collaboration with Department of Students Welfare, Faculty of Forestry.

