Director Agriculture Kashmir visits drought affected areas of Anantnag

5 Community bore wells, water harvesting/ water lifting devices sanctioned as immediate mitigation initiative: Director

ANANTNAG: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited the drought affected areas of Shangus and Ranipura Sub Division Achabal of Anantnag.

More than one thousand kanals of paddy land in Wangam, Sheikh Gund and adjoining areas of zone Shangus, Ranipura sub division Achabal district Anantnag is affected by severe drought.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director asked the concerned officers to chalk out an immediate strategy to mitigate the impact of drought scenario on paddy crop. He asked the technical experts of the Department to work shoulder to shoulder with the affected farmers and provide with them the necessary technical guidance so that amid prevailing conditions the farmer’s interest could be safeguarded.

He said the best possible interventions must be suggested to the farmers which will compensate for the losses caused due to the drought situation.

The Director sanctioned five community bore wells, water harvesting, water lifting devices to the drought affected areas as immediate steps to mitigate the situation on time. He interacted with the delegations of affected farmers and assured them necessary technical guidance amid the prevailing situation. He reiterated the Department’s commitment for the development of the farming community of the region.

Iqbal asked the farmers to go for integrated farming wherein the income is supplemented from the allied sources of agriculture.

The Director was accompanied by the Chief Agriculture Officer, District Agriculture Officer Anantnag and other technical experts of the Department during the visit.

