Dry Weather To Continue As Night Temp Drops Slightly In J&K

Srinagar: While mainly dry weather has been predicted, temperature recorded a slight drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.5°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.6°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 12.4°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 2.9mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.5°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg also had 0.4mm of rainfall during the 24 hours and recorded a low of 8.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night, the official said. While 8.7°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 12.1°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.6°C same on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote recorded a low of 18.3°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 14.0°C, the official said.

“Mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with possibility very light rain thundershowers at one or two places over the higher reaches,” the official said about forecast for next 24 hours. He said that no large change was expected for two subsequent days. (GNS)

