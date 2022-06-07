3 Magnetic IEDs Brought Down From Drone, Defused In Jammu

Jammu; Police on Tuesday said that three magnetic IEDs, attached as payload with a drone, were brought down and defused at Dayaran area of Kanachak in Jammu.

“Yesterday night BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area,” a police officer said .

“At around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again,” the officer said, adding, “The payload attached with the drone was brought down.” However, the officer said, the drone could not be brought down.

“The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children tiffin box with timer set to different timings of 3 hours , 8 hours etc,” he said, adding, “The IED has been deactivated and diffused through controlled explosion.” The officer said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up. (GNS)

