Operator killed as JCB turns turtle in Shopain

Shopian: A JCB operator was killed as the vehicle turned turtle while extracting sand from Rambiara Nallah in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

Reports said that the JCB operator identified as Bilal Ahmad Lone of Ganapora Balpora was critically injured in the accident and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a police official confirmed to GNS the death of the operator in the incident and said that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)

