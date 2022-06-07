Dry Weather Forecast In Plains As Night Temp Rises In J&K

Srinagar: Minimum temperature recorded further increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as “mainly dry weather” over plains has been forecast for next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.1°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 12.2°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 8.7°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.7°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.6°C against 27.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.3°C, Batote recorded a low of 18.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 15.0°C, the official said.

“Mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain/ths at one or two places over the higher reaches of the region,” the official said about forecast for next 24 hours. He said that no large change was expected for two subsequent days. (GNS)

