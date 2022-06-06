Is Centre too fragile to withstand peaceful protest in Kashmir, asks Mehbooba

Srinagar: Is the Centre too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest by mainstream political parties in Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked on Sunday.
Her remarks came after reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally against the Centre in the national capital over killings in Kashmir.
Mufti said it is ironic that the political parties from the valley are not allowed to stage protests against the killings of minority community members, while parties in other states are.
“Ironical that we the mainstream parties in Kashmir weren’t allowed to hold protests against minority killings. Could it be attributed to GOIs nervousness about the fragility of normalcy in J&K? Too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest?” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.
—PTI